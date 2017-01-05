Officers say they shot one of the men "numerous times" after he pointed a gun at them. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017)

Two in Custody After Police-Involved Shooting on Staten Island

What to Know Two Staten Island men, both 24, were charged Thursday hours after they allegedly got into a shootout with police

Patrick Allen and Jonathan Derbyshire face weapons charges, along with charges of attempted murder and attempted assault on a police officer

Allen was taken into custody during the shootout but Derbyshire dashed into a wooded area, leading to an hours-long manhunt, police said

The two Staten Island men accused of getting into a dramatic shootout with police this week face a long list of charges.

Police charged Patrick Allen and Jonathan Derbyshire late Thursday. The list of charges against them is lengthy and includes attempted murder, reckless endangerment and attempted assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

The two 24 year olds also face a slew of weapons charges — three semi automatic weapons and one assault rifle, all unlicensed, were recovered by police.

Allen and Derbyshire were taken into custody Thursday morning after local and state police combed Staten Island following a shootout in the Charleston neighborhood. Allen was nabbed after the shootout, but an hours-long manhunt was called after Derbyshire allegedly escaped into a wooded area.

Police questioned Derbyshire as a person of interest after he was taken into custody following the manhunt. He was later charged along with Allen.

It is unclear if the two men have attorneys.

Uniformed officers responded to Androvette Street around 1 a.m. Thursday after getting calls about gunfire. When they arrived, Derbyshire pointed a gun at them and ran into a wooded area as Allen emerged from the side of a building and drew a 9mm Glock 26, police said.

The officers returned fire, hitting Allen "numerous times," including three times in his left leg and twice in his left arm, Assistant Chief Edward Delatorre said. The man was wearing a ballistic vest and may have been shot in the vest as well.

Police dispatch recordings captured the dramatic exchange.

"I got one man down, shots fired," one of the officers says to the dispatcher. "I got another man running into the woods with a brown jacket. Send me aviation right now."

Meanwhile, police recovered a hunting knife, three semi automatic weapons and one assault rifle near the wooded area, along with evidence of shells, authorities said. The guns were not licensed.

Local and state police were on nearly every street in the neighborhood as multiple NYPD helicopters roared overhead just before dawn Thursday.

Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said it appears the men were "hanging out" and went into the woods to test-fire some guns.

The NYPD said two officers were taken to Staten Island University Medical Center South with minor injuries.

Derbyshire's former landlord, Michael Giammarino, told NBC 4 New York his former tenant is a "good kid."

"This is crazy, I can't believe it's him," he said. "It's a shocker."

The police shootout comes a day after two deadly police-involved shootings took place over a matter of hours in Brooklyn — one in Canarsie and another in Prospect Heights.

"I'm always concerned when it's an officer-involved shooting," said Police Commissioner Jimmy O'Neil. "It's the beginning of the year, and we will have to see how it plays out."