A 12-year-old boy was robbed of his cellphone at knifepoint Monday afternoon in the Bronx, police said.

The knife-wielding suspect walked up to the boy on White Plains Road in the Soundview neighborhood around 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said he showed the boy his weapon and demanded he hand over his iPhone. He then took off on foot.

Anyone with tips is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.