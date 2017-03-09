Westchester Residents Can Get Free Lead Testing Kits

Westchester is offering free testing kits to help residents determine if there’s lead in their drinking water.

Residents who are concerned about potential lead in their water can send in a sample and get test results back within a month.

All residents are eligible to receive the test kit, whether they’re served by a private well or public water system.

To request a free lead testing kit, residents should go to the Westchester County Department of Health’s website for instructions or call (518)402-7650.

Residents will be asked to provide their name, phone number, email address and address to mail a test kit.

After reviewing their results, residents who have questions may call the health department at (914) 813-5000.