A tractor-trailer truck stuck on LIRR tracks near Farmingdale caused delays in both directions on the Ronkonkoma branch Monday morning.

Delays were about 45 minutes for Ronkonkoma branch commuters just after 5 a.m. as crews worked to move the tractor-trailer, which partially jackknifed on the tracks in Deer Park.

A westbound 3:17 a.m. train was stalled in Farmingdale and a westbound 4:06 train was stalled just before Ronkonkoma just before 5 a.m.

The truck was removed shortly after 5 a.m. but delays remained.