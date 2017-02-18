The New York State Police are investigating an early morning stabbing melee that left four wounded in Cortlandt.

An altercation erupted at Fulgum's Bar, then spilled out into the roadway and neighboring parking lots around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. Four people suffered stab wounds as a result.

Paramedics transported the four victims to Westchester Medical Center's trauma center with various injuries. Authorities say one of the victims is currently in surgery.

Anyone with information regarding the brawl is asked to call State Police at 914-737-7171.

