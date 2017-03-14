People are digging out their cars ahead of the morning commute. The storm caused major damage in some areas of Westchester County. Ray Villeda reports

Firefighters battled a house fire in Westchester during Tuesday's nor'easter, and investigators are eyeing a snow-blower as the cause of the blaze, officials said.

Video shows fire crews working in the icy snow as bright flames spew from the roof and smoke pours from the side of the home.

The owner of the house at 159 Thornbury Rd. was using his snow-blower shortly before the fire broke out around 1 p.m., New Rochelle Fire Chief Lou DiMeglio said.

Soon after putting the snow-blower back in his garage, the fire erupted and spread to the room above before shooting out of the roof of the home, DiMeglio said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze and are expected to be alright.

While the snow-blower is being looked at as a cause, the fire remains under investigation, DiMeglio said.