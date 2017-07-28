A former brain injury rehabilitation worker was sentenced Friday to 46 years in prison for sexually abusing residents, according to authorities.

Jacky Stanley, 51, of Kingston, was found guilty of abusing six residents of Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Traumatic Brain Injury in Lake Katrine, New York, announced Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman.

“These were heinous acts of abuse targeting residents already suffering from traumatic, life-changing injuries,” said Schneiderman. “My office recommended a significant sentence based on the defendant’s proven pattern of sexual abuse. We applaud the bravery of the victims who came forward to bring the defendant to justice.”

Stanley's victims were residents admitted to rehabilitation after having traumatic brain injuries between July 2014 and February 2015. As a former counselor, Stanley abused them within days or sometimes just hours of their arrival at the center, prosecutors said.

He threatened one of the victim's and the victim's family to keep quiet. Evidence at the trial showed that another one of his handicapped victims awoke from his sleep to find Stanley performing oral sex on him, prosecutors said.

Stanley was convicted of 24 counts of sexual abuse, and sentenced to 46 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision.