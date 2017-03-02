Raging Long Island Warehouse Fire Leads to LIRR Suspensions

A fire broke out at a warehouse near Long Island Rail Road tracks late Thursday, leading to suspensions and service changes on a number of Long Island Rail Road branches that continued into Friday morning.

The blaze started around 11 p.m. at a wood warehouse and auto body shop on Willis Avenue in Mineola. The flames grew so intense that a roof collapsed and 10 to 15 fire departments responded.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said, but crews were still battling the blaze just before 3 a.m. and the MTA said there are ongoing suspensions in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches.

Mineola is a major hub for the LIRR and the three affected branches run through the station.

Service in the City Terminal Zone, which includes stations in New York City like Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal and Woodside, was also affected due to congestion from backed up trains on the Main Line.

The MTA gave no time frame for when the service would be up and running.