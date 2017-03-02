What to Know Tens of millions of people worldwide have been watching the stream in anticipation of the birth of "April" the giraffe's fourth calf

Her story was vaulted into global headlines after activists complaining of "nudity" got the live stream yanked from YouTube last week

The live stream was back online about an hour and a half after the brouhaha started

Worldwide animal sensation April the pregnant giraffe is “growing” even more and her keepers were able to feel the baby moving in her belly, the upstate New York zoo that’s been monitoring her health and updating her millions of fans said in a daily update.

“April is – without question – growing!” the Animal Adventure Park posted to Facebook Thursday night. The Harpursville zoo said keepers were able to “get hands on the belly” and “make contact” with April’s baby giraffe. The observation comes a day after the zoo reported “significant movement” and “strong kicks from within!”

In Thursday night’s update, the zoo also said April appears “a little more on edge” and is “not being as lovely as usual.” This echoes the zoo’s report Wednesday night that the giraffe’s behavior is changing as the birth nears. Her keeper and vet documented “increased tail raising and holding,” as well as "periods of increased movement/pace” Wednesday night.

April’s condition was pretty much unchanged Thursday morning, the zoo said, adding that there was "a lot of behavior that had us on our toes but no acknowledgeable active labor at this time." The zoo predicted that a cold front moving in Thursday and into the weekend might “shake things up” for the pregnant giraffe.

Over the last week, April has captivated tens of millions of people across the world who have been checking in on her via the live stream in anticipation of the birth of her fourth calf.

Some 60,000 people were tuned in to the stream at the crack of dawn Thursday. The graceful giraffe appeared calm and collected as she picked at stray pieces of hay and stretched around to scratch a back itch. Watch it above.

The zoo, which unveiled April-inspired emojis and t-shirts as the fan base for the 15-year-old long-necked beauty continues to swell, said twin Barbados lambs and a Patagonian Cavy were born early Wednesday.

"Babies babies everywhere!" the Animal Adventure Park posted Wednesday morning. "Just not yet in the giraffe barn."

April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines last week after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

Giraffe pregnancies last for 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Once April goes into active labor, zookeepers will go in to help her the rest of the way. The calf will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall at birth and up and walking in about an hour.

The zoo said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.