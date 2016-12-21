A Long Island man has been accused of driving alongside a school bus and exposing himself to girls on more than one occasion.

Police say Alcides Galdamez pulled up to a school bus on Peninsula Boulevard in Hewlett on Friday and flashed two underage girls from his Ford Econoline van.

The 33-year-old Uniondale man allegedly pulled up to the bus again on Tuesday and exposed himself to the girls.

Police say detectives caught him driving next to the bus yet again on Wednesday. He was arrested at the scene.

Galdamez has been charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child and six counts public lewdness. He was also charged with operating a vehicle without a license.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney that could comment on the case.