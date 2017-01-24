A Long Island man with nearly 100 suspensions on his license was arrested by police on weapon and drug charges, police said.

Suffolk County officers were in a park and ride in Commack on Tuesday evening when they smelled marijuana wafting from a Nissan sedan, police said.

The officers looked into the driver, 47-year-old Jerry Tenzie, and discovered that he had 95 suspensions on his license from nine different dates. Police didn’t say what those suspensions were for.

The officers also allegedly discovered marijuana and an illegal rifle in the vehicle.

Tenzie was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.