A car careened into a pillar on Long Island Wednesday night, mangling the vehicle but barely injuring the two passengers inside, police said.

Police were called to Soundview Marketplace in Port Washington around 10 p.m. and found the white Tesla severely damaged and crushed up against a pillar.

The woman driving the sedan apparently accelerated instead of stopping and rammed into the pillar, police said. The pillar then collapsed onto the car on the passenger side.

Police said the passenger got wedged between the driver and passenger seats and he had to be extradited from the vehicle.

He and the driver were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.