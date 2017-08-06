A 14-month-old boy was struck and killed by a taxi in Rockland County, police say.

A taxi was called to a home in Monsey to pick up a passenger and was backing out from the driveway when the boy was hit around 5 p.m., according to police.

The toddler was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Ramapo police said the taxi driver remained at the scene. No tickets are charges have been issues to the driver, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Back in June, a car ran into a mom and her three kids in Monsey.