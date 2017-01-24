Nor’easter Winds, Gas Fuel Condo Fire on Long Island

Flames tore through a condominium complex on Long Island Tuesday morning, collapsing a building and forcing residents out onto the street as nor’easter winds fueled the blaze.

No one was reported injured in the overnight inferno, which started around 1 a.m. on Bull Calf Lane in Centerport, but some residents who fled said they lost everything.

James Giordano said he was sleeping around 1:30 a.m. when a firefighter came charging into his home and told him he had to get out.

“I got out with the clothes on my back,” Giordano said. “The smoke was so thick, you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face.”

The fire spread to six of 12 units and caused the second floor of the condo to collapse, officials said. The entire complex was evacuated as nine fire departments responded.

Residents gathered together as firefighters battled the blaze, made all the more difficult by heavy winds from the nor’easter. Gas was also feeding the flames, officials said.

Firefighters brought the inferno under control shortly after 4 a.m. as smoke continued to pour over surrounding streets.

At least three families were displaced and the Red Cross said that it had made contact with two of them to provide emergency assistance. The third family had relocated to an area hotel.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the fire.