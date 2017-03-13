What's Closed for the Storm: Museums, Courts, Parks | NBC New York
What's Closed for the Storm: Museums, Courts, Parks

    With a brutal nor'easter paralyzing New York City and much of the rest of the tri-state, here are some of the major institutions that will be closed. 

    SCHOOLS, LIBRARIES, & GOVERNMENT:

    New York City schools are closed Tuesday. All three public library systems -- Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library and Queens Library -- will be closed Tuesday.

    All courts in New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley are closed Tuesday.

    PARKS & TOURIST DESTINATIONS:

    All New York City parks announced they will be closed Tuesday. 

    The Wildlife Conservation Society said its zoos and aquarium will be closed Tuesday, including the Bronx Zoo, New York Aquarium, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and Queens Zoo. 

    The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be closed Tuesday. 

    The Empire State Building's observatory will be closed Tuesday. 

    MUSEUMS:

    The Metropolitan Museum of Art said its museum will be closed Tuesday, along with The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters.

    The American Museum of Natural History will be closed Tuesday.

    The Brooklyn Museum will be closed Tuesday. 

