Free Frozen Treats Across Tri-State to Celebrate 1st Day of Spring | NBC New York
Free Frozen Treats Across Tri-State to Celebrate 1st Day of Spring

    Temperatures are only expected to reach the 40s in the tri-state Monday for the official first day of spring, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be free ice cream. 

    To ring in the new season, Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are giving away complimentary desserts at locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Monday. 

    It’s “Free Cone Day” at Dairy Queen, where customers can get a small vanilla cone for free.

    Likewise, customers who visit Rita’s between noon and 9 p.m. can get a free Italian ice in the available flavor of their choice.

    Maybe the cold weather will keep you numb to your growing brain freeze.

