What to Know
The next few days are shaping up to be a roller coaster ride of weather, with record-breaking highs in the forecast Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that could bring significant snowfall to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Storm Team 4 says.
The entire tri-state area is under a winter storm warning Thursday, when a snow-packed system is expected to swoop into the area and drop inches of the white stuff over a period of six to eight hours. Storm Team 4 says much remains uncertain about the storm, but it’s expected to hit Thursday morning and last into the evening commute.
Dense fog hovered over the tri-state Tuesday night as warm air rushed in ahead of potentially record-breaking temperatures Wednesday, when highs will hit 60 degrees or more in some areas. Storm Team 4 says Central Park’s record high for Feb. 8 is 61 degrees, set back in 1965.
It will be mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day Wednesday, making it feel more like April or May than early February.
But the spring-like weather won’t last long. Heavy snow and gusty winds are forecast during the morning rush hour on Thursday and will continue into the late afternoon or evening, Storm Team 4 says.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday ahead of the snowy wallop. The warning covers all of New York City, Long Island, northern New Jersey, southern Connecticut and the lower Hudson Valley.
The NWS is warning that travel could be hazardous Thursday due to snow-covered roads and poor visibility. Storm Team 4 says that near-blizzard conditions are possible, especially along the coasts, as wind gusts approach 35 mph. Visibility could drop to 1/4 mile at times.
Six to 12 inches of snow could fall on New York City, Nassau County, New Jersey, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley, Storm Team 4 says. Suffolk County and the Jersey Shore are more likely to see 4 to 6 inches of snow.
Meteorologists caution that the track of the system is subject to change since the storm was far out over the Great Plains Wednesday morning.
Storm Team 4 says that after the winter storm passes, temperatures will drop into the 20s on Friday. Windy weather will make it feel even colder.
Temperatures will warm a little this weekend, with highs in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Sprinkles are possible Saturday and rain is likely Sunday.