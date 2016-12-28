Coastal Storm May Bring Snow, Rain and Damaging Winds

What to Know Temperatures reached the 60s across much of the tri-state Tuesday ahead of what's shaping up to be a strong coastal storm

The storm hits the coasts of New Jersey and Long Island Thursday morning and could bring rain, snow and damaging winds

The weather begins warming again over the weekend and it could be in the mid 50s by Tuesday

Just days after sunny skies and near-record highs, a rapidly developing coastal storm is forecast to bring rain, snow and strong winds to our area, Storm Team 4 says.

Temperatures reached the low 60s across the tri-state on Tuesday, with Islip tying its record high of 62 degrees. It was also 62 degrees at LaGuardia Airport and in Central Park, according to Storm Team 4.

The spring-like weather was on the way out Tuesday night as temperatures began to drop into the low 30s. The chilly weather was expected to continue into a sunny and calm Wednesday.

Storm Team 4 says the quiet weather won’t long. A potential winter storm is forecast to leave the Carolinas and arrive at the coasts of New Jersey and Long Island Thursday morning. Rain will break out in the city and along the coast around 10 a.m.

A few inches or more of snow are possible to the northwest of the city Thursday, while rain is expected to drench the city and coast, Storm Team 4 says. Ulster, Sullivan, Dutchess and Pike counties will be under a winter weather advisory starting at 5 a.m.

The winter storm is expected to intensify Thursday night, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible on eastern Long Island.

Gusts could hit 50 mph across the tri-state area Friday as scattered snow flurries fall. The messy mix of snow and rain could slick roads throughout the day.

Storm Team 4 says the storm should die down by New Year’s Eve on Saturday, when temps will be in the upper 30s.

The weather starts warming Sunday and temps should reach the low to mid 50s by Tuesday. The warmer weather comes with periods of rain Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.