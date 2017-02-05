Arson detectives are investigating a fire that gutted a popular Long Island restaurant on Sunday morning.

It took firefighters hours to put out the fire, which erupted at The Manor House on Montauk Highway in Mastic around 5 a.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from the restaurant shortly before dawn as firefighters soaked the building with water. By 7 a.m., the restaurant was completely destroyed, fire officials said.

Firefighters from Mastic, Mastic Beach, Brookhaven, Yaphank, East Moriches, Eastport, Ridge, Manorville, Bellport and Center Moriches responded to the blaze.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police arson squad are investigating and will help determine the cause of the fire.