Man With Machete Goes on Long Island Robbery Spree: Police

A man pulled out a machete as he tried to rob a Dunkin Donuts, and police believe he successfully robbed another Long Island business while wielding the machete less than an hour later.

Police say the masked man walked into the Dunkin Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford just after 9 p.m. and pulled out the machete. He asked for money but ultimately ended up running away when the clerk told him he had no cash.

About a half hour later, the man walked into a Carvel on Northwest Drive in Farmingdale, machete in hand, police said. The cashier was counting money from the tip container at the time and handed the robber about $40 in cash.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The man was last seen heading northbound on Hart Street in Farmingdale.