Three men were arrested following a squabble in which one of them threatened to kill a 7-Eleven clerk over cigarettes and then took off in a vehicle driven by his mother, police said.

The clerk of the 7-Eleven in Melville called police moments after he refused to sell cigarettes to Hector Gonzalez, 26, because he didn’t have proper identification. Police say Gonzalez left the store but returned with two other men — 18-year-old Oscar Madrid and 18-year-old Timothy Flythe — and a gun in his waistband.

That’s when Gonzalez allegedly threatened to kill the clerk for not selling him cigarettes. As the clerk was writing down the license plate number of the men’s vehicle, Madrid pulled the note out of his hand, police said.

The three men hopped back in the vehicle, according to police, who said Gonzalez’s mom was behind the wheel when they took off.

Police eventually located the vehicle and officers allegedly found two loaded, illegal handguns that belonged to Flythe.

Gonzalez was charged with menacing, Flythe was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and Madrid was charged with grand larceny.

Thre three men were scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had an attorney.