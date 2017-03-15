A man was beaten with his own cane and kicked in the head inside a Brooklyn restaurant after offering help paying for the suspect's food, police say.

Man Beaten With Own Cane After Offering Help Paying for Food: NYPD

A group of people beat a man in a Brooklyn restaurant after he offered to help pay for their food, police said.

Surveillance video captured the brutal beating inside Texas Chicken and Burgers in Prospect Park South earlier this month. Police released the video in the hopes of catching the four suspects.

After the 37-year-old victim offered to help pay for two of the suspects' meals, they began yelling at him and then started punching him and beating him with his own cane, police said.

While the man tried to protect himself from the violent blows, two other suspects charged into the restaurant and also began beating the man, kicking him in his head and body, according to police.

While the victim was lying on the ground, another man came in and appeared to steal from the man's pockets, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for broken bones, bruises and cuts, police said.