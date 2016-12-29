MTA Suspends Service on Part of LIRR Port Jefferson Branch | NBC New York
MTA Suspends Service on Part of LIRR Port Jefferson Branch

    The MTA suspended service on a section of the LIRR Port Jefferson branch Thursday morning as crews worked on a broken rail.

    The MTA posted a notice at 4 a.m. saying that a broken rail east of Huntington had force the suspension of train service between Huntington and Port Jefferson in both directions.

    Crews were working to fix the broken rail and the MTA said that it expected everything to be up and running by 7:30 a.m.

    Customers are advised to use the Ronkonkoma branch in the meantime. 

