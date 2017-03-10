Locally Made Salami Recalled Over Allergy Concerns

“Uncle Guiseppe’s” salami and “Giorgio’s” salami are affected by the recall.

A New York company has recalled thousands of pounds of salami because packaging doesn’t list a known allergen.

Picone Meat Specialties, of Mamaroneck, recalled varieties of its “Uncle Guiseppe’s” and “Giorgio’s” salami because the meats contain the allergen non-fat dry milk, as well as other non-allergenic ingredients that are not listed on the label.

The USDA said the health risk is high to those who are allergic to the ingredient, although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consumption.

The salami was shipped to retailers in New York state. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to throw them away or return them to the store they purchased them at.

The affected products have the establishment number “EST. M4445” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were produced between April 1, 2016 and Jan. 18, 2017.

For more information about the affected salami, head to the USDA’s page for this recall.