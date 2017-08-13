Gov. Cuomo Starts Petition Pressing Trump on White Supremacists - NBC New York
Gov. Cuomo Starts Petition Pressing Trump on White Supremacists

    Gov. Cuomo Starts Petition Pressing Trump on White Supremacists

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking New Yorkers and others to sign a petition calling on President Donald Trump to denounce the white supremacist rally in Virginia that spiraled into a deadly day of violence.

    The Democratic governor of Trump's home state launched the online petition Sunday, a day after a woman was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting the racist rally. Cuomo is calling it "a terror attack by white supremacists."

    He says Trump "must immediately call this for what it is," with "no cover" and "no euphemism."

    The Republican president has condemned what he called an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." Democrats and a number of fellow Republicans have demanded that Trump personally denounce the white supremacists.

