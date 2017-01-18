4 Fire Departments Battle Smoky House Fire on Long Island | NBC New York
4 Fire Departments Battle Smoky House Fire on Long Island

    Flames engulfed a house on Long Island late Tuesday as dozens of firefighters from multiple departments wrestled to contain it, officials said.

    The fire broke out at a one-story home in Central Islip shortly before 11 p.m.

    Smoke billowed above Sportsmen Street as firefighters from four departments doused the blaze.

    Fire officials said that firefighters from Central Islip, Islip Terrace, East Brentwood and Hauppauge responded.

    Officials said the fire was brought under control and that no injuries were reported.

    It's not yet known what caused the fire.

