Firefighters Battle Blaze at Long Island Gas Station

Dozens of firefighters fought a fire at a gas station on Long Island late Sunday night into early Monday, officials said.

The fire broke out at a Citgo Gas Station on Walt Whitman Road in Melville shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Video from the scene shows firefighters soaking the fire with water as smoke pours from the blaze.

Eight departments responded to the fire, including Melville, Huntington Manor, Halesite, Greenlawn, Dix Hills, Syosset, Farmingdale Village and Plainview.

Firefighters knocked down the main part of the fire around 11:30 p.m. and brought the fire under control at 1 a.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported.