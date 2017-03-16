NY Father, Son Busted in Major Drug Trafficking Ring; 35 Others Charged: Police | NBC New York
NY Father, Son Busted in Major Drug Trafficking Ring; 35 Others Charged: Police

A nine-month investigation revealed that the pair allegedly ran a drug trafficking organization in Newburgh known as "Carson's Casino"

    More than three dozen people face charges in connection with a major drug trafficking ring, and authorities say a New York father and son allegedly ran the operation. 

    Lamont Williams Sr., 45, of Wallkill, and his son, Lamont Williams Jr., 27, of Port Jervis, were arrested Monday, along with 32 other individuals, Newburgh police said. 

    A nine-month investigation revealed that the pair allegedly ran a drug trafficking organization in Newburgh known as "Carson's Casino," where they hired several people, many of whom are family members, to sell cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and PCP, authorities said.

    Detectives recovered 521 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of heroin, 8 pounds of marijuana and five ounces of PCP during an executed search warrant by the DEA and the New Windsor, Newburgh and Port Jervice police departments, authorities said.

    Police said they also recovered a .45 caliber pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and $111,056 in cash. In total, 37 people are charged in the case; three suspects remain at large, but the others have been apprehended. 

    It wasn't immediately clear if the father and son had retained attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

