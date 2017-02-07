A man grabbed and tried to abduct a boy on Long Island, but the child was able to break free with the help of a passerby, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was walking alone along North Brookside Avenue in Freeport on Tuesday evening when the man approached him from behind, according to police.

The man crept up to the boy and put his hand over his mouth, police said.

As the child was struggling to break free, someone in a vehicle nearby started honking their horn.

The man let go of the boy and took off south down North Brookside Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the man as in his 30s with a stocky build and said he was wearing a green jacket and jeans.