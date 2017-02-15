David Barton at the grand opening of David Barton Gym in New York City.

What to Know New York A.G. Eric Schneiderman is suing David Barton Gym for allegedly shorting members for thousands of dollars in prepaid fees

One gym goer complained that he'd prepaid upwards of $15,000 for services not provided

The luxury fitness chain closed Dec. 21 without notice, citing financial hardship

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is suing the parent company of David Barton Gyms (DBG) after the high-end chain shuttered its doors in December and allegedly failed to refund members for prepaid services, his office announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed against Club Ventures Investments LLC alleges that more than 5,000 members enrolled at New York City health clubs paid up to thousands of dollars in advance for membership and training packages. Officials from the AG office said at least one gym patron complained he'd shelled out over $15,000.

DBG shut the doors on all four of its Manhattan locations Dec. 21 due to financial harship, but continued to enroll new members and accept payments for future services until early December.

The gym failed to give advance notice to staff and gym goers that they were going to close before they filed for bankruptcy and even continued to promote itself on social media two days before it closed.

During the early hours of Dec. 21, a security company owned by DBG changed the locks on all the doors at each facility. Customers were left in the cold with only an affixed letter that stated the luxury fitness chain would terminate operations at its New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago and Bellevue locations.

Schneiderman's office is seeking full restitution and an accounting of whom the health club owes money.

The Manhattan locations were at East 85th Street, Astor Place, Christopher Street and Sixth Avenue.

If you were a David Barton Gym member who believes you're owed a refund, you can file a complaint online or call 1-800-771-7755.