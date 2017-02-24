New York City Eatery Among Top 3 24-Hour Diners in America

New York City’s Veselka has been named has been named America’s third-best 24-hour diner.

Veselka landed the third spot on The Daily Meal’s list of America’s 10 Best 24-Hour Diners.

The diner has been settled in the East Village since 1954, offering a mixture of both Ukrainian dishes and traditional American diner food.

According to The Daily Meal they been serving food for decades to a diverse crowd including “NYU kids and graveyard-shift workers.”

The offers breakfast staples like short stacks, muffins and eggs.

But it's the Ukrainian comfort foods, including handmade pierogis, beef stroganoff and stuffed cabbage, that has The Daily Meal raving.

Did your favorite diner make The Daily Meal's list?