New York City Eatery Among Top 3 24-Hour Diners in America | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

New York City Eatery Among Top 3 24-Hour Diners in America

By Brittany Bone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Veselka's Facebook

    New York City’s Veselka has been named has been named America’s third-best 24-hour diner.

    Veselka landed the third spot on The Daily Meal’s list of America’s 10 Best 24-Hour Diners.

    The diner has been settled in the East Village since 1954, offering a mixture of both Ukrainian dishes and traditional American diner food.

    According to The Daily Meal they been serving food for decades to a diverse crowd including “NYU kids and graveyard-shift workers.”

    Zagat 2017: Top NYC Restaurants and New Dining Trends

    Zagat 2017: Top NYC Restaurants and New Dining Trends
    lostacos1.com

    The offers breakfast staples like short stacks, muffins and eggs.

    But it's the Ukrainian comfort foods, including handmade pierogis, beef stroganoff and stuffed cabbage, that has The Daily Meal raving.

    Did your favorite diner make The Daily Meal's list?

    Published 47 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us