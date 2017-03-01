1 Dead After Plane Crashes Near Conn. Airport

Pablo Campos, of East Haven, was killed in the crash, according to family members.

The preliminary report for the plane crash that killed the student and injured the instructor in East Haven has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The report provide a lot of new information but does give some clues as to what may have gone wrong.

The airplane that crashed on Feb. 22 was performing touch-and-go landings on the 5,600 runway and after three uneventful landings, one of the pilots declared "mayday" on the air traffic control tower frequency. The pilot did not specify the nature of the emergency, the report reads.

During the mayday call, another flight instructor flying by the airport heard the call and stated they heard the airplains stale warning in the background. After the mayday the airplane spun to the left and hit the ground about 1,000 feet southeast departure end of the runway.

The plane was mostly intact when it was found.