Car Crash at NJ Transit Station Slows Travel

A car crashed into a crossing gate at a NJ Transit rail crossing Monday afternoon, causing delays on the Montclair Boonton line.

It's not clear what caused the car to crash at the Upper Montclair station. Photos from the scene shows the SUV smashed against the gate, and the rail crossing sign knocked down.

A train was also stopped at the crossing, though it's not clear if the car crashed into the train.

A NJ Transit spokeswoman says no one on the train was hurt and there was no derailment.

The crash was causing delays of up to 45 minutes in both directions on the Montclair-Boonton line.

It was the second crash involving a commuter rail train and a car in the tri-state area Monday: earlier, a LIRR train hit a car, suspending service on the West Hempstead branch for hours.