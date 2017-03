A man was struck by a NJ Transit bus as he was crossing Route 22 in Mountainside Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

A no. 114 bus was headed to Port Authority when it hit the man, who'd walked in front of the bus, at about 4:30 p.m., according to a NJ Transit spokeswoman.

The man was knocked to the ground and injured his head, the spokeswoman said.

He was airlifted to a local hospital.