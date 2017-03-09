NJ Teacher Allegedly Harassed 3 Female Students, 19 and 17

A 31-year-old teacher has been arrested after a teen student filed a report alleging she was harassed by him at a New Jersey high school.

Francisco Pereira, of North Arlington, was arrested last Friday, the Hudson County Prosecutor announced Thursday. He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of harassment and once count of luring or enticing a child.

A 19-year-old female student filed a report Feb. 16 with the Hudson County Sheriff's office stating that she was harassed by a teacher at County Prep High School in Jersey City, officials said.

Authorities said futher investigation revealed two additional 17-year-old female victims, also studetns at County Prep High School.

Pereira was held at the Hudson Cuonty Correctional Facility until his first court appearance last Saturday. Officials said he was released on his own recognizance with a no contact order for the school and the victims.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.