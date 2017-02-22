Police and a bomb squad in Linden, New Jersey, have dismantled a hoax device found between two residential buildings on a city block, law enforcement sources say. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

Police on Wednesday morning were trying to figure out who left a fake bomb in Linden, New Jersey, the night before — a device that forced residents to evacuate their homes as a bomb squad investigated.

The bomb squad and Linden police ultimately dismantled the hoax device hours after it was found between two residential buildings around 6 p.m., law enforcement sources said.

Homes in the area were evacuated as police responded to the suspicious device discovered near W. St. Georges Avenue and N. Stiles Street.

"Cops banged on our door, said our lives were in danger," said Anthony Smith.

Mayor Derek Armstead told NBC 4 New York photos of the device showed a bunch of dynamite-like objects tied together with tape and a device attached to them.

Armstead said that the object "appeared to have a detonation device on it."

The Union County bomb squad and Linden police used a robot to "disrupt" the device as a protective measure. A neighbor said he heard the boom as the robot moved in.

Residents were allowed back into their homes by late Tuesday night.

Federal investigators are expected to get involved in the case, Armstead said.