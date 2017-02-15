The robbers have struck several times in Essex County. Wale Aliyu reports.

Police were investigating reports of a gas station robbery and shooting in Essex County Wednesday morning, less than a week after armed thieves targeted five gas stations in the county in one day.

There were reports of a robbery at a gas station in Irvington on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, but details about the possible robbery were still unclear.

On Monday, four masked men robbed five gas stations in the county — three in Newark and one in Belleville and Orange, respectively, according to authorities.

Gas attendant Parmjit Singh was one of the victims. He said two of the men cornered him, guns in their hands, and stole more than $200.

“I — hands up,” Singh said. “Everybody is scared of gun.”

Police were searching for a gray Lexus with damage to the rear bumper and a Florida license plate.