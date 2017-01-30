New Jersey State Police said the trooper in these widely circulated photos was taking down information after an accident and was not part of an immigration checkpoint, misinformation that was passed around online.

New Jersey State Police took to social media to debunk rumors of a so-called conspiracy tied to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Troopers posted a message to address photos that appeared to show a trooper on a bus writing down passenger information as part of an immigration checkpoint.

An Instagram user shared the pictures with a caption that attempted to link the photos to the president's executive orders on immigration, including an increase in efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and a temporary block on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

State police said it was not an immigration checkpoint and that the trooper was not “checking papers.”

Police said the trooper was simply taking down information for a crash report, which is standard practice.