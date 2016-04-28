NJ Pet Store Owner, Brother Face 134 Animal Cruelty Charges | NBC New York
NJ Pet Store Owner, Brother Face 134 Animal Cruelty Charges

    The owner of a northern New Jersey pet store and his brother are facing 134 counts of animal cruelty after more than 60 puppies were found inside a van behind the shop earlier this month.

    Authorities said Wednesday that Just Pups owner 50-year-old Vincent LoSacco and his 51-year-old brother, Leonard, were released ahead of a May 10 arraignment.

    Prosecutors say two Paramus police officers found 67 dogs inside the van around 3 a.m. on April 4. Authorities say several puppies were covered in feces and many of them didn't have access to food or water.

    Prosecutors say Leonard LoSacco parked the van on April 3, anticipating that the puppies would be unloaded the next day.

    Vincent LoSacco tells The Record newspaper that neither he nor his brother did anything inhumane.

    Published at 5:47 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 7:46 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016

