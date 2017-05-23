Newark Airport was temporarily closed Tuesday night after a plane's engine caught fire, forcing the evacuation of its passengers using emergency chutes, sources tell NBC 4.

The airport reopened shortly before 11 p.m., but the airport said passengers should expect delays throughout the night.



The engine of United Airlines flight 1579 caught fire and the crew had to pop open the chutes and evacuate passengers, the sources said.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said air traffic control notified the crew about flames coming from the right engine of the San Francisco-bound plane.

"The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft," Guerin said.

Seven crew members and 124 passengers left the plane, according to sources.

Five people suffered minor injuries, it's believed during the evacuation. One of the injuries was described as a fall, sources said.

The fire was extinguished by airport firefighters, and the passengers and crew were being bused to Terminal C, Gate 71. They were said to be at the United Club at 11 p.m.

The aircraft was to be towed into a company hangar for inspection.



