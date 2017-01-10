Dozens of people were forced from their homes in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday night after a contractor struck a gas main, causing a gas leak.

The contractor struck the two-inch plastic shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mattison Avenue and Langford Street, Asbury Park police said.

More than 100 residents were evacuated from a building and moved to emergency service busses and to police headquarters to stay warm.

They were allowed back into the building around 11 p.m. as New Jersey Natural Gas continued repairs.

Police said no injuries were reported and that the leak is under investigation.