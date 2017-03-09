Port Authority police officers say they've arrested a New Jersey man who owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in tolls and fees.
Jose Ramirez arrived to pick up his impounded 2002 International truck at the Lincoln Tunnel around 4 p.m. Thursday, Port Authority officials said. A warrant check showed the 50-year-old driver had an outstanding warrant issued Feb. 13 for theft of service.
Authorities said Ramirez's EZ Pass records showed 3,250 known toll violations totaling more than a whopping $308,600 in tolls and fees. He owns a trucking company based in Jersey City called "Mambo Transportation".
The Jersey City resident was charged with theft of service and theft by unlawful taking, police said.
Ramirez's truck remains impounded.
