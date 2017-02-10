A New Jersey man has been indicted on charges he beat a retired FDNY firefighter to death with a golf club in Long Beach Island in 2015.

Conrad Sipa of Colts Neck was indicted on murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and tampering with phyisical evidence charges, among others, Friday, officials from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

"Sipa is now faced with the decision to be found guilty or go to trial," said Ocean County Press Officer Al Della Fave. "There is a long road ahead but the Prosecutor's office is ready to proceed with precaution."

Officers from the Long Beach Township Police Department found Richard Doody Jr., 60, bludgeoned to death at his Barnegat Light home in November 2015 after a concerned family member was unable to reach him, officials said.

Prosecutors said Sipa allegedly struck the former FDNY lieutenant so hard that the force of the blow fractured his skull and divided the graphite shaft of the club. Doody's neck was severed and his throat was sliced.

The motive in the killing is unknown.

The 52-year-old licensed occupational therapist, who was a friend of the firefighter, was arrested at his home and charged with the killing days after police discovered Doody. He was eventually released on $1,000,000 bail in 2016 pending trial.

Authorities said Sipa and Doody met through a travel club and went to several places together, including the Amazon.