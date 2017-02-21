What to Know The woman was walking on the street in Highland Park when a man with a gun came up to her

The man forced her into the basement of a nearby building and beat and sexually assaulted her

A homeowner called police when she found the woman on her front porch

Police in New Jersey are searching for a violent criminal after a woman with a baby was found covered in blood on a front porch in Highland Park.

The 36-year-old woman told police that a man dragged her off the street at gunpoint and then brutally assaulted her in a basement on Sunday.

The victim was walking on Harper Street around 5:30 p.m. when the man came up and pointed a gun at her, police said.

The man forced the woman into the basement of a nearby building, where he punched her repeatedly and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The suspect eventually took off and the woman ran to a nearby home for help. The homeowner said she heard the doorbell ring and opened the door to find the woman with her face bloody.

The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Additional details about the baby that was said to be with the woman weren't immediately known.

Her attacker was still on the loose Monday night. Police said they believe he is in his 20s.