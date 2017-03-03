Firefighters Race to Out-of-Control Condo Fire in New Jersey | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Firefighters Race to Out-of-Control Condo Fire in New Jersey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 56 minutes ago)

    A massive fire set multiple buildings ablaze along the Jersey Shore as dawn broke Friday morning, gutting at least three homes and a vacant hotel, officials said. 

    Firefighters from Asbury Park, Neptune Township and Ocean Grove descended on 29 Seaview Ave. in Ocean Grove around 5:30 a.m. Smoke shot up into the sky and over the ocean several blocks away as fire crews raced to the scene. 

    The fire was so intense shortly after 6 a.m. that it had spread to an adjoining condominium complex, Chopper 4 video shows. A house nearby was also ablaze. 

    Neptune Township said that the fire gutted at least three homes and a vacant hotel. The structure that first caught fire appeared to be completely destroyed and it wasn't immediately clear if it was the vacant hotel or another structure. 

    No one was reported injured. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us