A massive fire set multiple buildings ablaze along the Jersey Shore as dawn broke Friday morning, gutting at least three homes and a vacant hotel, officials said.

Firefighters from Asbury Park, Neptune Township and Ocean Grove descended on 29 Seaview Ave. in Ocean Grove around 5:30 a.m. Smoke shot up into the sky and over the ocean several blocks away as fire crews raced to the scene.

The fire was so intense shortly after 6 a.m. that it had spread to an adjoining condominium complex, Chopper 4 video shows. A house nearby was also ablaze.

Neptune Township said that the fire gutted at least three homes and a vacant hotel. The structure that first caught fire appeared to be completely destroyed and it wasn't immediately clear if it was the vacant hotel or another structure.

No one was reported injured.