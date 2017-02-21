A man wanted in the shooting death of a Rutgers student was arrested in the Caribbean my U.S. federal agents after months on the run, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Fraynned Ramirez, 26, of Hartford, in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, the Essex County prosecutor’s office said.

Ramirez was the second man wanted in the death of Shani Patel, a 21-year-old Rutgers student who was shot and killed on April 10 at an off-campus apartment in Newark during a robbery. Patel’s roommate, a 23-year-old graduate student, was also shot, but survived.

Marcus Felix, 25, of Newark, was arrested just days after Patel was shot and killed. Authorities had been searching for Ramirez for months. He will be extradited to the U.S. as early as Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Felix and Ramirez have been charged with murder, felony murder and robbery. They also face weapons charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on the charges.