    Don Maggi and Mike Wronski

    Firefighters continued to battle a warehouse fire in Linden Thursday morning that led to partial suspensions on two NJ Transit rail lines.

    The fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse around 10 p.m. Wednesday and was still burning Thursday morning, Linden fire officials said.

    No injuries were reported, but the fire involved hazardous materials and was close enough to train tracks that NJ Transit had to suspend service between Metropark and Newark Penn on the North East Corridor and New Jersey Coast Line.

    Service was restored in both directions shortly before 3 a.m. with delays up to 90-minutes still possible. NJ Transit said its buses will cross-honor rail tickets and passes until 4 a.m. 

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

