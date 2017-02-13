What to Know A new ranking says 14 of America's 100 safest cities are in the tri-state region

Bergenfield, NJ and Ridgefield, CT both ranked among the country's top 10 cities for safety

NeighborhoodScout built its rankings based on FBI and municipal law enforcement data

Of the 100 safest cities in America, 14 of them are in the tri-state area -- including one each in New Jersey and Connecticut that make the country's top 10.

A new list from NeighborhoodScout ranks cities with 25,000 or more people, based on what the site says are FBI and municipal law enforcement data on the total number of property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

Ridgefield, Connecticut comes in at number three on the list, with 0.08 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Bergenfield, New Jersey is number six, with 0.29 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

Both cities actully dipped slightly; in the 2016 rankings Ridgefield was the safest city in America and Bergenfield was #5. (The full list of the top 100 is here.)

Top honors for America's safest city in the newest rankings went to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where you have just a 1-in-10,000 chance of becoming the victim of a violent crime.

NeighborhoodScout looked at both property ( burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft) and violent (murder, rape, armed robbery, aggravated assault) crime to compile its data.

While 14 tri-state cities made NeighborhoodScout's safe city rankings, 10 cities from the region made the list of the 100 most dangerous cities.