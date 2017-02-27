A New Jersey neighborhood is shaken after learning that a burglar broke into a woman's home, confronted her, and forced her to hand over money and jewelry. Ida Siegal reports.

Residents described this quiet Linden neighborhood as the type of place where people don’t lock their doors. But the area has been left stunned by a home invasion in which a burglar threatened a woman before stealing thousands of dollars in valuables.

Police said the man broke into the woman’s Ercama Street home Friday. He threatened her with what appeared to be a gun before stealing $8,000 in cash, passports and jewelry.

Neighbors Isabelle Sayed and Ta-Ney Rogers said the burglary has them feeling shaken.

“It’s scary and shocking to have it so close to you,” Rogers said. “You think everything’s fine and you don’t know what’s really going on.”

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Monday, and Sayed said he looked familiar.

“There’s a 7-Eleven down there, right where St. George stars, and I could have sworn I saw someone who looked just like this walking in,” she said.

No one was injured in the burglary and police have not linked it to any other robberies in the area, but Rogers said her family will be on guard.

“Well we definitely going to set our alarm now,” she said.