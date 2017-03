The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating after a small plane skidded off the runway at a New Jersey airport Thursday.

The FAA said the Piper PA-12, a three-seat single-engine plane, veered off the runway at Trenton-Robbinsville Airport around 1:30 p.m.

It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.

The Trenton-Robbinsville Airport is a privately-owned facility next to a golf course off Route 130.